Sat, 10 Jun 2017

Northeast Today

13 Infiltrating Terrorists Killed on LoC in 96 Hours: Army

13 Infiltrating Terrorists Killed on LoC in 96 Hours: Army
June 10
18:46 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Indian Army said on Saturday it has killed 13 militants during last 96 hours as it foiled multiple infiltration bids on the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The sinister design of Pakistan Army to push in multiple groups of armed intruders across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir continue to be defeated by pro-active operations being carried out on the LoC,” said a statement issued by the Udhampur-headquartered Northern Command.

“Relentless operations mounted by troops have successfully intercepted group s of intruders all along the LoC in Gurez, Machil, Naugam and Uri sectors leading to elimination of 13 intruders during the last 96 hours,” it said, adding that this includes groups of four and three armed intruders who were tracked and eliminated in Machil and Naugam sectors respectively as reported on June 8.

“Since then, the operations in Gurez and Uri sectors have further progressed. Five armed intruders have been killed in Uri sector so far and one intruder had been killed in Gurez sector close to the LoC.

“Explosives, inflammable material and arms and ammunition recovered from the intruders indicate Pakistan’s designs to orchestrate high profile terror incidents targeting innocent civilian population and security forces during the holy month of Ramadan,” the statement said.

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.