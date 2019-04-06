13 students from Assam shine in UPSC exam

NET Bureau

A total of 13 candidates from Assam have cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2018 examination results of which were declared on Friday.

While Tanmay Basisth Sharma clinched 10thposition in the services final exam, Mriganka Sekhar Pathak secured 103 positions. Urtirna Ranjita Sharma obtained 130thposition.

Namita Sharma and Dipankar Choudhary got 145thand 166th positions respectively. Garima Sharma got 170thposition and Rishava Gargar secured 200th position.

Aranyak Saikia, who clinched 148 rank in 2017, got 287th position this year. Fwwrman Bharma ranked 429thposition and Abhisekh Goswami got 525th position.

Tapas Basumatary got 645th position. Saurav Sharma secured 656th position and Diksha Langthasa got 708thposition.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2018 was conducted in June, 2018. 10, 65,552 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 4, 93,972 candidates actually appeared.

A total of 10,468 candidates qualified for appearing in the Written (Main) Examination which was held in September– October, 2018.

A total of 1994 candidates qualified for the Personality Test conducted in February-March, 2019.

A total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services.

