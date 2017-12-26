13-Yr-Old Girl Raped, Brutally Murdered in Arunachal

A 13 year old girl, Nang Priya Mungyak from Empong Village in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh was allegedly raped and brutally murdered on 23 December last. She was studying in 8th standard in St. Mary School, Namsai. Sensation has since prevailed in Namsai district with various organisations expressing grief and resentment over the case.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has expressed his deep anguish and pain in the recent murder of the young girl and termed it as shameful and worrying. He directed the Namsai District administration to enquire upon the matter and take all necessary steps to apprehend the culprits involved in the heinous crime at the earliest.

All the ranks and files of Tai Khampti Development Society (TKDS), on behalf of all the civilized citizens of Namsai district, stated that it stands in solidarity with the family of late Nang Priya Mungyak and condemns the heinous crime in the strongest term.

“This dastardly and heinous crime committed by the perpetrator cannot be compared with any crimes and be tolerated in any civilized society.”

The president of TKDS, Chow Siharaja Choutang, has put forth the demand for early action and justice to the family of the deceased. The culprit must be nabbed at the earliest and awarded with capital punishment so that no one dares to commit such crime in future, he added.

He said that off late, the crime rate within the District has increased manifolds and law & order situation has become a matter of grave concern for all the denizens of the District. It is time the Administration and Custodian of Law & Order pull their shocks to stop things going beyond the bounds. Such incidents of crime, be it a case of murder, accidents, drugs, theft, brawls, so on, is increasing since the inception of Namsai becoming a District HQ.

“The movement of suspicious and anti-social elements, illegal migrants, etc has gone unchecked since the recent past, which could be one of the reasons for increase in the criminal activities. The authorities’ concerned need to ponder in this regard and devise mechanism to contain it before the confidence of the general masses is lost and people outcry for safety and security,” Choutang said.

The Theravada Buddhist Society Itanagar, ATKSSU, ANDSU, ANAYA, Women Welfare Society, Namsai, Mahila Welfare Society, Chongkham and various other organizations of the district has also condemned the incident and demanded stringiest punishment for the perpetrator.

A joint memorandum was submitted today by the NGOs,student and youth organisations and the public to the Deputy Commissioner, Namsai expressing its condemnation for the barbaric act and heinous crime perpetrated by the culprit and added that people in the society are not safe even in their homes. It has also placed a four point charter of demands which included immediate arrest of the culprit, registration of case under POCSO since the victim is a minor, application of modern technology in the investigation and compensation to the bereaved family. The memorandum also further read that efforts by the district administration and law enforcing agency must be made to nab the culprit within fifteen days failing which democratic movement will be initiated by the concerned organisations and public.

A candle light march was also organised by various organizations from Namsai district to demand justice for the victim on Tuesday. Police have registered a case vide Case No.146/2017 dated 24 December, 2017 u/s 376 (2)(1),302 IPC and investigations are being carried out to nab the culprit.