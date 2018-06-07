135 CPI(M) Families Join Congress in Tripura

The continuous erosion in party base of CPI (M) in Tripura has given boost to the rise of congress during last three months of BJP-IPFT rule in the state and besides joining in BJP, more than 200 CPI (M) supporters have joined in congress on Wednesday. In a simple program at Congress Bhawan, voters from as many as 135 families joined in Congress. The PCC president Birjit Sinha welcomed them with party flag. Sinha said they were from Kamalasagar and Suryamaninagar assembly constituency of Agartala.

Welcoming them to the party, Sinha said that Congress was all set to emerge as the strongest political force in the country before 2019 general election. The BJP has already received serious set back from recently held Karnataka assembly election and various by poll because of it’s undemocratic communal politics.

“People of the country would not allow them anymore to seat in power. Congress is already appeared to be the challenger of Modi and in next election BJP will get a lesson,” Sinha asserted and added that BJP unleashed a reign of terror in the state and nobody is safe.

He threatened to launch agitation against the violence and slow pace of development in Tripura.

Sinha however, pointed out that conflict of power between two partners of Tripura government has taken a worst shape, which created tension in the mixed populated areas. Not only are the opposition supporters not being attacked by them. The workers of IPFT and BJP are assaulting each other.

He stated that tension mounted up in Birchandra Manu of south Tripura following a clash between BJP and IPFT workers over the capture of Uttar Takma village committee under the ADC last night. While the members of the village committee had been keen to join the BJP the local IPFT unit objected to this and said they would have to join the IPFT as BJP has no place within ADC areas. Police said heated exchanges over the issue soon degenerated into an open clash and one IPFT worker was injured and now undergoing treatment at Agartala Govt Medical College.

“The govt is totally failed to restore peace and ensure better coordination among the coalition partners and the cabinet colleagues, which is appeared to be a biggest hindrance for the development,” Sinha added.

The Chief Minister is avoiding his cabinet colleagues in administrative functioning and there is a big fight going on in the council of ministers. The Chief Minister is doing meetings of other departments without consulting the minister concern of the cabinet and some selected officers and outsiders have been running the show, Sinha alleged.

UNI