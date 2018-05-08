13,854 Families in Mizoram Have No Access to Electricity

Despite the claim of the Central government that all Indian villages have access to electricity, many families especially under below poverty line in Mizoram are still in dark.

According to officials of the State Power and Electricity department, at least 13,854 families in rural villages of Mizoram have no access to electricity. The department is taking massive effort to provide electricity to the families within this year under Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana –‘Saubhagya’ scheme, the officials said.

Saubhagya schemed was launched in Mizoram on January 17 this year to ensure electrification of all willing households in the State in rural as well as urban areas.

Chief minister Lal Thanhawla, who launched the scheme in Aizawl, had said the State government would implement the Saubhagya scheme all over the State by December this year.

85 per cent of the project cost of Saubhagya scheme will be sanctioned by the Centre, while Mizoram government will meet 10 per cent of the total expenditure. The remaining 5 per cent will be met by the State government through ‘loan’ which will be given as ‘grant’ if the State government successfully implements the scheme before the end of December, reports said.

A Detail Project Report (DPR) with an estimate of Rs 87 core has been prepared for the implementation of Saubhagya scheme and was submitted to the Centre, according to officials.

Under this scheme free electric connection would be provided to BPL families, not covered under DDUGJY scheme and non-BPL families can also have power connection at the rate of Rs. 500.

