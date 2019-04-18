Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 18 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

14 passengers shot dead after being offloaded from bus in Pakistan

14 passengers shot dead after being offloaded from bus in Pakistan
April 18
11:58 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Unidentified gunmen shot dead at least 14 passengers after forcing them to disembark from a bus on a highway in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, a media report said Thursday.

According to Levies sources, around 15 to 20 unidentified gunmen in camouflage uniform reportedly stopped five or six buses traveling between Karachi and Gwadar.

 They stopped a bus on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan’s Ormara area, checked the identity cards of passengers and offloaded about 16 of them. At least 14 were shot dead, while two passengers managed to escape the massacre and made it to the nearest Levies check post.

They were shifted to a hospital for treatment, the Dawn newspaper reported. Levies and other law enforcement personnel reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. The bodies of the victims were recovered from Noor Baksh Hotel, the report said.

The motive behind the killings and the identity of the victims are yet to be ascertained. Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, is Pakistan’s largest and poorest province, rife with ethnic, sectarian and separatist insurgencies. An ISIS suicide attack targeting Hazara Shias in the provincial capital of Quetta last week killed 21 people and injured 60 others.

Armed gunmen kidnapped about two dozen passengers from two Karachi-bound coaches from Balochistan’s Mastung area in 2015, killing at least 19 of them in the mountainous area of Khad Kocha.

Source: Deccan Chronicle

Tags
14 passengers shot deadpakistan
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.