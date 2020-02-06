Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 06 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

14,299 missionaries and evangelists already part of Great Commission: NBCC

14,299 missionaries and evangelists already part of Great Commission: NBCC
February 06
12:28 2020
NET Bureau

The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) and its affiliated associations so far have sent 14,299 missionaries and evangelist while another 1, 56,238 volunteers were involved in the Great Commission initiative, according to an official report.

Citing 2019 NBCC/NMM report from 14 associations out of 20, the information was one of the resolutions adopted by the NBCC during its recently concluded 83rd Annual General Council held under the theme “Stronger Together” from January 30 to February 2 at Tening Nam Baptist Phumling.

In the resolution adopted, NBCC stated that since its “very inception,” the council and the churches have been committed in “fulfilling the Great Commission and working towards sending Missionaries and mobilizing volunteers.” In this regard, the NBCC further resolved to continue the “work and enlarge the world evangelism and mission.”

A press communiqué from the NBCC also informed that it further resolved to continue the ministry of support and care for one another in the Association level and in the local churches in tune with the theme, “Stronger Together.”

“We further resolved that the ministry towards every age group, men and women, will have no distinction but be given due importance and opportunity,” it said.

Stating that people around the world has been in fear of various life threatening diseases especially the current Coronavirus, NBCC also resolved to mobilize the churches to sincerely pray for the world and for the state of Nagaland for “His divine intervention.”

The 473 representatives from 20 associations and associates members, as per the communiqué also resolved “to commit the Naga Political Solution to God and to continue to pray for our leaders in the state and in the centre.”

Meanwhile, in another resolution, the council also extended its gratitude to the Liangmai Baptist Association for their hospitality towards the delegates and their commitment in hosting this 83rd NBCC Annual General Council.

The next 84th Annual General Council will be hosted by Angami Baptist Church Council (ABCC), the communiqué added.

Source: The Morung Express

