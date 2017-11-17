14,632 HIV Positives Identified in Mizoram

Mizoram identified 14,632 HIV positives between October 1990 and March 2017, state health minister Lal Thanzara informed the state legislature on Thursday.

Among the states, Mizoram has the second highest number of people living with HIV/AIDS. The state has a population of over 10 lakh.

In a written reply to queries from Dr K Beichhua and Lalruatkima of the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), Lal Thanzara said 3,24,542 blood tests were conducted during the period.

He said the most number of HIV infections were through sex, followed by sharing of syringe and needle by intravenous drug users.

Most of the HIV positives were between 25 and 34 years of age, he added.

-PTI