147 COVID-19 cases in India

NET Web Desk

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has confirmed that the total number of positive cases rose to 147 in the country. India reported its third coronavirus fatality with a 63 year-old dying in Mumbai on Wednesday. Two other persons died in Delhi and Karnataka. Of the total positive cases, 122 were Indian nationals and 25 foreign nationals (as on 18.03.2020 at 09:00 AM).

In the first case of the coronavirus in the Indian Army, a 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for the infection in Leh, army sources said on Wednesday as the the total number of cases in India rose to 147. The soldier, a resident of Chuhot village in Leh, came in contact with his father, who had returned from a pilgrimage in Iran by an Air India flight on February 20 and tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in quarantine at the Ladakh Heart Foundation since February 29. (Economic Times)

The coronavirus outbreak came to light on December 31, 2019. A cluster of cases of pneumonia of an unknown cause in Wuhan City in Hubei province evolved. Subsequently the disease spread to more provinces of China and to the rest of the world. The WHO has now declared it a pandemic. The virus has been named SARS-CoV-2 and the disease is now called COVID-19

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare