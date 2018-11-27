Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 27 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

14th Sarkar Aapke Dwar Organised

November 27
14:52 2018
NET Bureau

The 14th Sarkar Aapke Dwar and Jan Sunwai Sammelan was held at Khet village under Jang sub division on Monday in Tawang.

Dochora Lama EAC, incharge DC Tawang inaugurated the camp alongwith Jang ADC Lobsang Wangchu Bapu.

Speaking on the occasion Dochora Lama told the villagers about the facilities available in the camp, ADC Lobsang wangchu also spoke on the occasion and asked the villagers to avail maximum benefits of this camp.

After the formal inauguration of the camp Dochora Lama handed over the utensils for school kitchen to the teacher incharge of Khet Middle school and also felicitated the school toppers as per the tradition of the camp.

The villagers availed on the spot issuance of ST,PRC, birth,marriage registration, driving license AADHAR enrollment, and application for various government welfare schemes, health checkup and payment of electricity bill, application for new electricity and water connection etc.

This was stated in an official release.

Tags
arunachal pradeshSarkar Aapke Dwar
