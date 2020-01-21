Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 21 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

15 youths suffer vision loss due to solar eclipse

15 youths suffer vision loss due to solar eclipse
January 21
12:05 2020
NET Bureau

The vision of 15 youngsters, aged 10-20 years, were affected due to watching the December 26 solar eclipse with naked eyes, said Kamlesh Khilnani, head of the ophthalmology department at SMS Hospital, in Jaipur.

They were being treated at the hospital OPD, he said and added, their normal vision was unlikely to be restored.

“Watching solar eclipse with naked eyes can result in solar retinitis. 15 such cases have been reported at the hospital. Our examination has found that a part of their retina had been burnt,” he said.

He said such illness is treated by giving supportive treatment and it takes 3-6 weeks for the patient to recover partially.

Source: India Today

