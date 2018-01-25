16 Illegal Timber Smuggling Trucks Seized in Manipur

In a major blow to the illegal timber smuggling business, troopers of Assam Rifles, deployed along the Imphal-Moreh road in Manipur seized a huge quantity of timber being illegally transported across the Indo-Myanmar border.

In the early hours of Wednesday, a batch of 16 fully loaded trucks was found to be moving from Moreh to Imphal. Noticing the uncommon movement of such a large batch of carriers at wee hours, the Assam Rifles personnel acted swiftly and halted the vehicles.

On inquiry, it was found that the timber was being transported without an official permit from the Manipur Forest Department. The details of the same were shared with DFO, Thoubal who reacted swiftly in sending his team for taking note of the illegal consignment. The value of the seized timber after assessment by forest officials is assessed to be worth 34 Lakhs.

The entire consignment was later handed over by the Assam Rifles to the officials of the District Forest Department, Thoubal.