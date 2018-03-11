16 Kg of Smuggled Gold Seized in Manipur

12 Assam Rifles of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter IGAR (South) apprehended one gold smuggler carrying 97 Gold bars weighing approximately 16.045 kgs worth Rs 4.8135/- Crores at Khudengthabi Check Post on Friday.

Based on specific input received from own sources regarding the smuggling of Gold, a joint team of Company Operating Base Khudengthabi and DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence), Imphal, stopped a Silver Coloured Maruti Van bearing Regd No MN01 AK 1912 for checking at Khudengthabi Check Post which was travelling from Moreh to Imphal.

While frisking the passengers and carrying out thorough inspection of the vehicle, Gold bars were found hidden inside the cavity of vehicle chassis. Recovered gold bars along with apprehendee were handed over to DRI, Imphal.