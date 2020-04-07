Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 07 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

16 Tablighi Jamaat members booked in Chhattisgarh for hiding travel history, putting others at risk

16 Tablighi Jamaat members booked in Chhattisgarh for hiding travel history, putting others at risk
April 07
15:35 2020
Sixteen Tablighi Jamaat members were booked on Monday in Korba for allegedly hiding travel history, misleading authorities and putting lives of others at risk, said Abhishek Meena, korba superintendent of police.

One of them had tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Raipur, informed Meena.

The Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for Covid-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

India’s tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases, while 325 cases have been cured or discharged. The total number of deaths at the present is 114.

Source: Times Of India

