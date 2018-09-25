Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 25 Sep 2018

Northeast Today

16-year-old Daughter of Auto-rickshaw Driver Clinches Gold in Poland

16-year-old Daughter of Auto-rickshaw Driver Clinches Gold in Poland
September 25
16:43 2018
After an exceptional performance in the 13th International Silesian Women’s Boxing Championships in Poland, Patiala’s young boxer Sandeep Kaur received a grand welcome on her return, in Patiala on last Friday.

A swarm of school students extended their heartwarming welcome to Kaur for her achievement. A procession was also carried out from Dukhniwaran Gurudwara to the school. Sandeep Kaur, a Class XI student of Government Multipurpose Co-Ed School, won a gold medal in 52-kg category beating Poland’s Karolina Ampulska in the final by 5-0.

Sandeep’s father, Sardar Jasvir Singh drives an auto in the streets of Patiala to make ends meet. His earning was enough to make sure the family didn’t sleep hungry. He also made sure Sandeep didn’t have to give up her boxing.

Tota Singh, Principal, said, “Sandeep has made the school and the city proud. Her achievement will motivate other girls.” The school felicitated her with Rs 31,000 cash reward.

Sandeep said, “This is a big achievement. It could not have been possible without the support of my parents and coach.”

— TNS

boxing, Patiala, Sandeep Kaur
