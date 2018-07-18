16-year-old Missing Girl from Assam Found in Rajasthan

A 16-year-old girl from Adabari, who had been missing since June 2, was rescued by the Jalukbari police and brought back to Jalukbari from Sirohi in Rajasthan on Sunday.

According to police sources, Hamida Khatun was lured away by her boyfriend on the pretext of marrying her. She was taken to Rajasthan, where one Ziarul Islam sold her to one Dilip Singh (30) for Rs 90,000.

Police said the Rajasthan police, acting on a tip-off, managed to rescue the girl from the clutches of Dilip and handed her over to an NGO. Later, the Rajasthan police informed the Assam Police about it.

A team from the Jalukbari Police Station later went to Rajasthan and brought her back.

Sources added that Dilip Singh, who was arrested by the Jalukbari police, was produced before the court on July 15. Dilip was sent to jail later by the court. A case (No.709/18 under Section 366 of IPC) was registered against Dilip.

Police have started a manhunt for Zirul Islam, who is absconding.

- The Assam Tribune