16-Yr-Old Bengaluru Girl to Have a Minor Planet Named After Her

Her novel work on improving water quality has not just earned her the prestigious international science award, but made her immortal by engraving her name up in the night sky.

Sahithi Pingali, a Class 12 student of Inventure Academy, Bengaluru, joins an elite league of people to have a minor planet in the Milky Way named after them.

Sahithi had developed an app to collect data on the frothy, polluted lakes of Bengaluru through crowd-sourcing. She entered the app in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) and was one of the 2,000 finalists from around the world. She came within the top 3 per cent at the ISEF competition – and for that achievement, the Lincoln Laboratory of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) decided to name a planet after her. MIT has the right to choose the name of minor planets.

Currently, she is pursuing an internship at the Civil & Environmental Engineering Department of the University of Michigan to further improve her method to detect water pollution.