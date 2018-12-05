16th Sarkar Aapke Dwar Conducted

NET Bureau

The 16th Sarkar Aapke Dwar and Jan Sunwai was conducted at Government Middle School at Bomdir village on Wednesday. The camp was inaugurated by Tawang DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok and it was attended by villagers from Langputse, Namet, Khirmu, wokher, and nearby hamlets.

Sang Phuntsok felicitated the school toppers from Namet primary and Bomdir Middle School and also handed over the science kit, microscope and few other school materials to the teacher in-charge of Bomdir Middle School.

After inspecting all the stalls of various government departments attending this camp, Phuntsok distributed vegetable seeds to the villagers of Namet and Bomdir villages.

Overall 984 beneficiaries were benefited from this camp and also included five marriage registrations, one succession certificate besides various other documents like driving license, AADHAR enrollment etc.