17 ‘high-risk’ Tripura people tested negative for COVID-19

All the 17 quarantined people who were earlier considered ‘high-risk’ as they came incontact with Tripura’s first COVID-19 positive patient, weretested negative for coronavirus, Chief Minister Biplab KumarDeb has said.

The 44-year-old woman was tested positive for thedisease on April 6 and was now under treatment in the state-run Gobinda Ballabh Pant Hospital here.

“Total 17 people who were in close contact with theCOVID-19 patient of Tripura have been tested to be NEGATIVEafter 2 times testing. All of them are still undersurveillance in quarantine,” Deb said in a Twitter post onWednesday night.

While 42 people including doctors, her family membersand relatives are in institutional quarantine, 66 others areon home quarantine. Of the 42, 17 were earlier consideredhigh-risk.

“I urge everyone to cooperate with the government andnot to panic. If you need any assistance, please contact thegovernment. We are working round the clock to ensure safety ofevery citizen,” he chief minister added.

Source: Business Insider