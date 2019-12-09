Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 09 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

17-yr-old burnt to death in Tripura over dowry, 2 arrested

17-yr-old burnt to death in Tripura over dowry, 2 arrested
December 09
09:18 2019
NET Bureau

A17-year old girl was allegedly set on fire and killed by her fiance and her mother-in-law in south Tripura, after her parents failed to pay a dowry of Rs 50,000.

The teenage suffered 90 per cent burns and was admitted to GP Pant Hospital on Saturday where she eventually succumbed.

Ajoy Rudra Pal (21) and his mother, Minati, were arrested, based on a complaint filed by the girl’s family . They would be produced before a local court in district headquarters Belonia.

The police said, “Pal eloped with Supriya Choudhury, a resident of Khowai district, on October 28 and had sought to formalise their marriage on December 11. His mother met the girl’s parents on December 6 and allegedly demanded Rs 50,000. Supriya’s parents could round up only Rs 15,000, citing their poor financial condition.”

Pal, on his part, said the girl committed suicide, a claim refuted by her family.

“I was in the other room, when I heard Supriya screaming. I along with other villagers rescued her and rushed her to the hospital,” Pal, a daily wager, said.

Sabita Choudhury, the victim’s mother, said Pal’s mother had sought Rs 50,000.

Condemning the incident, Papia Datta, the president of BJP Mahila Morcha (women’s wing) demanded “exemplary punishment for the culprits”.

“We condemn this heinous crime and seek exemplary punishment. Our party is holding campaigns across the state to create awareness on crimes against women,” she said.

Source: The Telegraph

