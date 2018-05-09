Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 09 May 2018

Northeast Today

170 Candidates Trained for Army Recruitment in Arunachal

170 Candidates Trained for Army Recruitment in Arunachal
May 09
22:46 2018
170 Candidates from East Siang, Siang and Upper Siang districts in Arunachal Pradesh were motivated and trained for forty days at the JN College lower campus auditorium to appear in Army Recruitment scheduled to held on 10-13 May next at Jairampur.

The candidates were trained for physical test, preliminary medicals and written tests. Earlier also such training capsule was held at Pasighat where eight local candidates were selected for Army. The training programme was organized by AAUN Foundation in association with Military Station Sigar and East Siang district administration.

In an impressive ‘Sending-off Function’ at the JNC auditorium, SP East Siang, Prashant Gautam, Lt Col Saxena from Military Station Sigar and Group Captain Mohonto Panging,VM(Retd), Secretary AAUN Foundation spoke and shared their views through motivational speeches to the trained candidates.

In his impressive speech, SP Gautam stated that armed-forces offer excellent career opportunities to the adventurous young candidates. It is a career that offers immense facilities, a privileged lifestyle and of course, honour in serving the nation.Group Captain M Panging VM Retd, Secretary AAUN Foundation expressed hope that more trained candidates would be selected this time.

Army Recruitment
