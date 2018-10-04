Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 04 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

17th OEM Football Tourney Begins

17th OEM Football Tourney Begins
October 04
10:38 2018
The 17th Odam Ering Memorial (OEM) Football Tournament begun on Wednesday at the Pasighat JN College playground. The opening match played between LMB United and PCM(JNC) teams in which the former defeated the latter by a margin of 3-2 goals.

Pasighat MLA KalingMoyongformally kicked off the tournament while Rtd. Group Captain (IAF) M. Panging Pao, DSO (Sports) Nada Apa, senior citizen ObyakEring, host of officers, leaders, students and hundreds of soccer-lovers witnessed the opening match.

17th OEM football tourney begins

Stressing on fair-play, MLA Moyong advised the participants to be disciplined and show their best talents to the audience. Such sporting activities foster unity and brotherhood among the youths, he added. Moyongappreciated the DFA President General Gamoh and Secretary Tayon Dai and conveyed his gratitude to the Ering family for organizing the tournament. He informed the audience that the newly constructed stadium would be inaugurated by HCM Pema Khandu shortly on 10th October, next.

The tournament is conducted annually in memory of OdamEring, wife of Lt. Dr. Dying Ering and mother of LoksabhaMP NinongEring.Altogether 28 teams are participating. Winner and runners up team will be awarded with cash prizes of Rs. 50,000/- and 30,000/- respectively and the final match will be played on Oct-20 next.

Odam Ering Memorial
Entertainment

Latest News

