18 hurt in road mishap

NET Bureau

At least 18 persons were injured when an Imphal-bound passenger bus met with an accident near Maram along the Imphal-Dimapur highway (NH-2) this afternoon on Wednesday.

The accident took place when the bus (MN 04-9801) reportedly skidded off the road around 1.50 pm.

The injured persons were shifted to a medical centre of 34 Assam Rifles located at Maram in Senapati district for first aid. Later, nine of them were rushed to the district hospital in Senapati for better treatment.

All except two construction workers from Assam were discharged from the district hospital after necessary treatment. The two – identified as Santulal Ahmed (21) and Abdul Irani(30) – are under observation.

Source: The Assam Tribune