18 litres of Illegal liquor seized in Dibrugarh

NET Bureau

Continuing its crackdown against illicit liquor, Dibrugarh District Excise Department on Tuesday led a campaign against the same in areas like Tingkhong’s Rajgarh Pipeline, Ratanpur, and Gerekoni.

It managed to seize 18 liters of illicit liquor and vessels used for producing 195 liters of illicit liquor. In another instance, a team led by East Revenue Circle Officer, Nandita Baruah started a similar campaign on Tuesday in dhabas and shops in certain areas under the east revenue circle like Phoolbagan, AMCH Gate, Bangal Gaon, and Madarkhat Tiniali. During the operation, two commercial establishments, one Dhaba at Bangal Gaon and one shop at Madarkhat Tiniali, were found to be engaged in the trade of illicit liquor. Based on the findings, both the establishments were shut down.

Source: The Sentinel