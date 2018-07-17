Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 17 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

18 Men Who Allegedly Sexually Harassed 11-year-old Girl Thrashed in Court

18 Men Who Allegedly Sexually Harassed 11-year-old Girl Thrashed in Court
July 17
17:36 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The eighteen accused who allegedly sexually harassed an 11-year-old girl for over 7 months were on Tuesday thrashed brutally by lawyers at the Mahila Court in Chennai. All the accused were produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody till July 31.

The girl was allegedly sexually harassed for over 7 months at an apartment building in Chennai. The accused involve security men, lift operator and water suppliers in the apartment where the minor girl stays.

The girl was allegedly sedated and given spiked soft drinks. The police say she was also blackmailed over a video that they had recorded of the girl.

The arrests were made after the victim’s father filed a complaint that of assault of his 11-year-old daughter. The victim identified all the accused, police said.

The sexual assault came to light after the victim, a class seven student, narrated her ordeal to her elder sister. The sister informed their parents who lodged a police complaint on July 15.

“The girl has said that she was molested by 11 people and has identified all the accused (including accomplices of the alleged perpetrators of the crime),” a senior police official said.

The official said the girl was first sexually assaulted by a lift operator and later several others joined in the assault. At least four of them have confessed to the assault, while two others said they had molested the girl.

Police said further investigations were on and CCTV footage would be analysed. “We are taking it as a special case and working on it,” the officer said.

- Zee Media Bureau

Tags
minorsexual assault
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.