18th SAKD Camp at Kharung village

NET Bureau

The 18th round of Sarkar Apke Dwar cum Jan Sunwai camp by Tawang District Administration was conducted on Wednesday at Kharung Village under Bongkhar Circle. The camp was inaugurated by I/C DC Tawang Shri Lobsang Tsering in presence of Addl.DC Jang Shri Lobsang Wangchu Bapu, CO Bongkhar Shri Phuntso Tashi, Assistant Commandant SSB(Sashastra Seema Bal) Shri Mindu Phuntso, Gaon Burah of the village other senior officers from Jang and Tawang.

In his inaugural address to the gathering Shri Lobsang Tsering informed the villagers about various welfare schemes of the government. Aims and objectives of holding Sarkar Apke Dwar in different villages, and asked the villagers to avail maximum benefit of the services that are being provided at their doorstep. Later Shri Lobsang Tsering along with Addl. DC Jang Shri Lobsang Wangchu Bapu, and EAC Tawang Shri Rinchin Leta felicitated the school toppers of Kharung Primary School. Free vegetable seeds were also distributed to the villagers through Gaon Burah.

During this camp Assistant Commandant of SSB Shri Mindu Phuntso, handed over a cheque amounting INR. 61,36,830/-(Rupees Sixty one lakhs thirty six thousand Eight hundred thirty)only being the cost of land acquired by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Kharung Village to Shri Lobsang Tsering i/c DC Tawang, the amount was then handed over to the villagers through Gaon Burah Kharung Village Shri Tsering Topgey by the i/c DC Tawang.

After formal inauguration of the camp i/c DC Tawang inspected the upper Primary School in the neighbouring village Bongleng with DDSE Tawang Shri Hridhar Phuntsok and other officers while Addl.DC Jang Shri Lobsang Wangchu Bapu, inspected the ongoing infrastructure works at CO Headquarters Bongkhar and under construction Kharung Gonpa road along with Officers and officials of PWD Jang.

30 Government departments provided their services to the villagers in this camp, the Electrical Department collected an amount of INR 65,562/-(Rupees Sixty five thousand five hundred sixty two) as revenue collection from electricity consumers in this camp. This is the last SAKD camp in Bongkhar circle in this financial year.