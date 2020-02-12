Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 12 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

18th SAKD Camp at Kharung village

18th SAKD Camp at Kharung village
February 12
17:07 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The 18th round of Sarkar Apke Dwar cum Jan Sunwai camp by Tawang District Administration was conducted on Wednesday at Kharung Village under Bongkhar Circle. The camp was inaugurated by I/C DC Tawang Shri Lobsang Tsering in presence of Addl.DC Jang Shri Lobsang Wangchu Bapu, CO Bongkhar Shri Phuntso Tashi, Assistant Commandant SSB(Sashastra Seema Bal) Shri Mindu Phuntso, Gaon Burah of the village other senior officers from Jang and Tawang.

In his inaugural address to the gathering Shri Lobsang Tsering informed the villagers about various welfare schemes of the government. Aims and objectives of holding Sarkar Apke Dwar in different villages, and asked the villagers to avail maximum benefit of the services that are being provided at their doorstep. Later Shri Lobsang Tsering along with Addl. DC Jang Shri Lobsang Wangchu Bapu, and EAC Tawang Shri Rinchin Leta felicitated the school toppers of Kharung Primary School. Free vegetable seeds were also distributed to the villagers through Gaon Burah.

During this camp Assistant Commandant of SSB Shri Mindu Phuntso, handed over a cheque amounting INR. 61,36,830/-(Rupees Sixty one lakhs thirty six thousand Eight hundred thirty)only being the cost of land acquired by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Kharung Village to Shri Lobsang Tsering i/c DC Tawang, the amount was then handed over to the villagers through Gaon Burah Kharung Village Shri Tsering Topgey by the i/c DC Tawang.

After formal inauguration of the camp i/c DC Tawang inspected the upper Primary School in the neighbouring village Bongleng with DDSE Tawang Shri Hridhar Phuntsok and other officers while Addl.DC Jang Shri Lobsang Wangchu Bapu, inspected the ongoing infrastructure works at CO Headquarters Bongkhar and under construction Kharung Gonpa road along with Officers and officials of PWD Jang.

30 Government departments provided their services to the villagers in this camp, the Electrical Department collected an amount of INR 65,562/-(Rupees Sixty five thousand five hundred sixty two) as revenue collection from electricity consumers in this camp. This is the last SAKD camp in Bongkhar circle in this financial year.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.