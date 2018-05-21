19 Cancer Hospital in Assam on the Cards

In a major boost to cancer care system in Assam, 19 new specialised cancer hospital is all set to come up in the state, this was stated by state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

All the 19 hospitals will be established under the supervision of Assam Cancer Care Foundation and the Tata Trust in a bid to provide advanced treatment to the cancer patients of the region.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, the Health Minister said, “The foundation stone of the hospitals will be laid on June 19 next in the presence of Tata, Chairman of the Tata Trust, in Guwahati.

The Assam Cancer Care Foundation will be headed by Chief Secretaries of Health and Finance departments including a senior doctor from Tata Trust, Dr Tapan Saikia, who is recognized as one of India’s leading oncologist.

In this regard, around 13 sites have been identified so far for the construction of the hospitals.

The Minister also informed that these hospitals have been conceptualized based on a 3-tier system and will be constructed under the L3 (Level 3), L2 (Level 2), L1 (Level 1) divisions. “The L3 hospitals will maintain the ‘Basic’ standards of a hospital and will be located in Barpeta, Diphu, Dhubri, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Dibrugarh districts of the state. The L2 hospitals will maintain the ‘Surgery’ standards and will be set up in Goalpara, Haflong, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Darrang, Nalbari, Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts. And the L1 hospitals will have ‘Sophisticated’ standards and will be established in Guwahati.”

“L1 or a state-level cancer care institute in Guwahati would have advanced tertiary care facilities; L2 or medical colleges in the state would have facilities for chemotherapy, radiation and surgical oncology and L3 or district hospitals would have day-care, chemotherapy and radiation facilities,” he pointed.