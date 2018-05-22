Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 22 May 2018

Northeast Today

19 Cancer Hospitals, Two Dental Colleges to Come up in Assam

19 Cancer Hospitals, Two Dental Colleges to Come up in Assam
May 22
12:22 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

As many as 19 cancer hospitals will be set up in Assam within two years, including one in Guwahati, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The government has already identified sites for 13 of the 19 proposed cancer hospitals, he told the media. “Assam Cancer Care Foundation set up by the Assam government in association with the Tata Trust will run these cancer hospitals.”

The Minister said that most of these proposed hospitals will become operational in the next 24 months, adding that the northeastern region with approximately five crore population reports about 45,000 new cancer cases every year.

He also said that the Dental Council of India had accorded permission to Assam to set up two dental colleges at Dibrugarh and Silchar. The state presently has one dental college.

The new dental colleges, once set up, will have a student intake capacity of 50 students each, thereby doubling the seats for dental course in state dental colleges.

-IANS

Tags
Assam Cancer HospitalsAssam Dental CollegesHimanta Biswa Sarma
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.