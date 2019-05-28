NET Bureau

The 1st Nagaland Premier Badminton League 2019 under the aegis of Nagaland Badminton Club (NBC) in association with Nagaland Badminton Association (NBA) will start from May 29 at Indoor Badminton Stadium, Officers’ Hill, Kohima.

Six teams- Raging Phoenix from Kohima, Panama Shuttlers from Mon, Shuttle Rockers from Dimapur, All Beats Kohima, Kohima Smashers, Beits Badminton Club Kohima will be participating in this meet.

The categories for this league will be U-15 for boys single, U-17 girls single, U-19 boys doubles, Men’s singles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles (Men 40+ and Women Open) and 85+ Men’s doubles.

The league will witness a total of 63 matches. Kohima Deputy Commissioner, Anoop Khinchi will grace the inaugural function as the special guest at 10:00 AM on May 29.

NBC President, Er John Metha will deliver welcome address while the keynote address will be delivered by NBC general secretary Joseph Sumi.

The closing ceremony on May 31 will be graced by K.Kire, IPS, Rtd DGP Nagaland and former president Nagaland Badminton Association.

The champion will fetch a cash prize of Rs. 1.50 lakh while the runner-up will be awarded Rs. 80,000. There will also be individual awards for Player of the League and Most Promising Player.

Source: The Morung Express