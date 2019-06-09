1st NPP-NE coordination conference held in Shillong

NET Bureau

The National People’s Party today held its first Northeast Coordination (NECC) Committee meeting at Shillong with an objective to further strengthen the party base in the region and propagate the vision and ideology of the party.

NPP-NECC is headed by former CM Meghalaya and political stalwart of Northeast Dr. D.D Lapang, who believes that the meeting will usher in an era of new progress for the party.

“It is a crucial meeting as the party will make an endeavour to formulate road map to take the vision and mission of the party to different nook and corners of the Northeast,” said Lapang, while delivering his keynote address at the opening function of the meeting.

He said that NPP’s recognition as “National Party” status by the Election Commission of India will pave new way in the regional political arena, as NPP becomes the first party from the Northeast to be accorded the “National Party” tag.

“It is a responsibility for the party to carry forward the onus to represent the regional aspiration of the people at the national level. NPP has remain committed and it will further continue to fulfil its agenda for Northeast,” Lapang echoed.

Leaders from different States including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya and Mizoram attended the conference, including Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur Joykumar Singh and other NPP cabinet minister from Manipur, legislative party leader of Arunachal Pradesh Mutchu Mithi, amongst others.

During the conference, the newly elected MP from Tura Agatha K. Sangma, CLP leader from Arunachal Mutchu Mithi and newly elected MLA from Meghalaya, who won the Selsella by-election Ferlin C. A. Sangma were felicitated by NPP chief Conrad K. Sangma.

Two minute silence was observed to honour the departed leader of NPP from Arunachal Pradesh Tirong Aboh and others killed in a militant attack last month.

Speaking on the occasion, NPP chief Conrad K. Sangma said, “The recognition of NPP as a national party is a great achievement for the people of Northeast. I take this opportunity to congratulate each members of the party, who has worked tirelessly in different states of the region. It is a moment for all of us to remember the ideals of our late leader Purno Sangma, whose contribution to the party has led this possible. Though he is not amidst us today but his ideals will live forever.”

The beauty of recognition of the party as “National Party” is a testimony of how brick by brick and drop by drop an ocean is created. “It is not because NPP formed the government in Meghalaya, we were accorded the tag, or because we were part of the government in Manipur, or the two MLAs from Nagaland but it is the collective contribution of all the States including those who contested from the party and lost the election, every MLA who won has contributed. It is great example if everyone comes together, the most difficult task can be accomplished.”

“NPP is not just a party from Northeast but a party purely created by the Northeast to fulfil the aspiration of our people,” the NPP chief added.

He also said that the recognition has proved a point that irrespective of our difference at times and diversity when we come together we can achieve greater heights. “When Northeast came together with one idea and one vision, we have demonstrated that we can also be included in the national political arena and be the voice of the Northeast. It is a responsibility for us now to raise the aspiration and concern of our people,” Conrad exhorted.