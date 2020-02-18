Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 18 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

1st pre-budget consultative meet | GoAP’s participatory move: DyCM

1st pre-budget consultative meet | GoAP's participatory move: DyCM
February 18
12:10 2020
NET Bureau

Terming present Arunachal Pradesh Govt participatory one and efforts are on to involve all the stakeholders in development process, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said in his address to first pre-budget consultative meeting here on Monday.

He sought suggestions and valuable inputs from executive members of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, Arunachal Pradesh Chamber of Commerce & Industries and community based organizations (CBOs) of Mishmi and Bugun communities for 2020-21 state budget.

Lauding the participants, he said that their suggestions will be widely consulted with departments/agencies concerned before incorporating in budget, if found feasible, while such meetings will be held with other CBOs.

The participants lauded the GoAP initiative by saying that Jan Bhagidari approach has paved the way for common citizens to be part of the budget process, an example of transparent and participatory governance which deserves appreciation being historic one.

The GoAP has invited suggestions from one and all for state building and submit though website www.arunachalbudget.in.

Secretaries Y W Ringu (finance) and Himanshu Gupta (planning & investment), among others, were present.

Source: The Arunachal Times

