First Quarter DISHA Meeting Held in Pasighat

The first quarter meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DDCMC)/DISHA for the year 2018-19 was held at DC’s conference hall in Pasighat on Friday under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Tamiyo Tatak.

Loksabha MP Ninong Ering chaired the meeting while Nari MLA Kento Rina, Ruksin MLA Er. Tatung Jamoh, PD (DRDA) Sibo Pasing, DPO SK Sharma and head of offices were present in the meeting.

MP Ninong Ering while chairing the meeting, reviewed progress of all government sponsored ongoing schemes and projects. Ering urged the officers to attend such meeting to put forward their valuable views and suggestions to facilitate smooth execution and monitoring of the assigned tasks. After threadbare discussion and reviewing the progress reports, the MP emphasized on maintaining transparency while implementing government sponsored schemes and projects and further asked the implementing agencies to execute all schemes properly and timely without compromising quality of works.

Underscoring the role of the sub-divisional officers, DC Tatak reiterated that, ‘Monitoring Committee’ at sub-divisional level has important, positive and constructive roles to play which would go a long way in developing their respective areas.

All the participating officers assured for quality maintenance and timely completion of works.