2 aspirants arrested over malpractices in APSSB recruitment

NET Bureau

In a recent turn of events over the alleged malpractices involved in the examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board, APSSB on 2nd February, 2020 for the recruitment of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and others, the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of Arunachal Pradesh has arrested two persons- Senia Bagang and Mongam Basar.

The SIC has been investigating the case in accordance to the FIR no. 03/20 u/s 468, 469, 471, 120B IPC and Sec 13(2) PC (Prevention of Corruption) Act. Both Bangang and Basar were arrested on the basis of the evidence collected so far in this case. Moreover, Mongam Basar had acted in connivance with the officials of APSSB to indulge in such malpractices.

In a press release issued by M Harsha Vardhan, IPS, SP, SIC (Vig), it has been mentioned that the APSSB under secretary Kapter Ringu is evading the SIC teams and has not joined the investigation. The Additional District and Sessions Judge Court, Yupia has issued a non-bailable warrant against Kapter Ringu.

Further investigations are going on to unearth the conspiracy stated the press release.

In response to the case Arunchal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu had earlier tweeted, “I have directed CS for fast-track probe into alleged irregularities in exam conducted by SSB. I assure speedy justice & those involved won’t be spared no matter who they are. None can play with future of our youths. SSB was biggest reform brought for transparency in recruitment.” In a recent tweet he added that- “A special team has been constituted to enquire into the matter on priority and will leave no stone unturned.”