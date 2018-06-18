Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 18 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

2 Assam Rifles Jawans Killed, 4 Injured in Nagaland Ambush

2 Assam Rifles Jawans Killed, 4 Injured in Nagaland Ambush
June 18
11:26 2018
Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and four others suffered injuries in an ambush by suspected Naga insurgents in Mon district of Nagaland on Sunday, an Assam Rifles official said.

The incident occurred around 3 pm near Aboi when armed cadres ambushed a team comprising six Assam Rifles personnel, said the PRO to the Inspector General of Assam Rifles.

Havildar Fateh Singh Negi and Sepoy Hungnga Konyak died on the spot while four others suffered critical bullet injuries, he said, adding that the injured were hospitalised.

The security men retaliated the attack, but casualty on the other side was yet to be ascertained.

The PRO said the involvement of suspected Naga underground groups in the ambush was not yet confirmed while there have been no claims made by any group.

-PTI

