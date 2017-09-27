Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 27 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

2 Civilians Injured as Pakistan Shells Posts, Hamlets Along LoC

2 Civilians Injured as Pakistan Shells Posts, Hamlets Along LoC
September 27
20:21 2017
Two civilians were injured as the Pakistan Army today targeted forward posts and villages along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir with mortars and small arms fire.
The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively and the firing is still on, a defence spokesman said.

“Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 0815 hours in Poonch and Bhimbher Gali sectors along the Line of Control (LoC)”, the spokesman said.

Pakistani troops also targeted dozens of villages in LoC in Bhimbher gali, Balakote, Shahpur and Poonch with mortar shells and automatic weapons, leaving two civilians injured

The injured have been identified as 55-year-old Sham Akhtar and 28-year-old Raza Ahmed.

On September 24, two soldiers were injured as Pakistan opened fire at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

On September 23, Pakistan troops targeted BoPs in Arnia, RS Pura and Ramgarh and Poonch sectors along the IB and LoC in Jammu, Samba and Poonch districts resulting in injuries to seven persons.

Over 20,000 people have fled their hamlets along the IB in Arnia and RS Pura sectors due to firing and shelling from across the border.

PTI

LoCPakisthan
0 Comments

0 Comments

