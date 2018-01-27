2 Killed as Army Fires in ‘Self Defence’ on Stone Pelters in Kashmir

At least two youths were killed and nine others injured when security forces opened fire after an army convoy came under “unprovoked and intense stone pelting” in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The two youths, identified as Javaid Ahmad and Suhail Ahmad, died of bullet injuries in the firing that took place after a mob pelted stones at an army convoy in Ganowpora village of Shopian district in south Kashmir, police said.

The Indian Army in a statement said the administrative convoy was passing through Ganaupura chowk when it came under “unprovoked and intense stone pelting” by a group of 100-120 people.

“The crowd surrounded an isolated portion of the convoy consisting of four vehicles. A Junior Commissioned Officer accompanying the convoy got hit on the head and fell unconscious suffering serious injury.

“Considering the extreme gravity of the situation the army was constrained to open fire in self defence,” Defence Ministry spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

A total of seven army men suffered injuries and extensive damage was caused to 11 vehicles, he added. Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Basheer Ahmad Khan has ordered the Shopian District Magistrate to probe the killings and submit the report within 15 days.

Tension gripped the area as senior civil and police officers rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Two days ago, a youth was killed and two women were injured during a gunfight between militants holed up and the security forces in the same district.

Meanwhile, separatist conglomerate, Joint Resistance Leadership has called for a Valley wide protest shutdown on Sunday against the incident.

-IANS