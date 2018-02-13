2 LeT Militants Killed, Srinagar Gunfight over

Two holed up LeT militants, involved in a failed terror bid on a CRPF camp in Srinagar, were killed on Tuesday in a nearly 30-hour-long gunfight, police said.

“While one was gunned down as he came out of the under construction building to get into another adjacent building, the other was trapped and killed inside the building that they took refuge in on Monday,” a police officer said.

The exact identity of the militants was still being established, the police said, adding that a search operation in the area was going on.

The militants had taken shelter inside the Karan Nagar area building a day ago after an alert sentry at the observation post of the 23rd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) spotted them and fired, averting a possible terror attack on the camp.

Carrying backpacks and AK-47 rifles the militants were forced to withdraw and later trapped inside the building from where they had been engaged in the gun battle with the security forces.

A CRPF trooper was killed during the gunfight on Monday while a constable of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was injured.

The attempted terror bid on the CRPF camp came close on the heels of the Sunjuwan military camp attack, in which seven persons, including six soldiers and a civilian, were killed.

-IANS