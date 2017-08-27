Sun, 27 Aug 2017

2 Men from Manipur Held in Delhi for Killing Dog

Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a dog at a public place in Delhi, a police officer said. T David Haokip (23) and Lalminsang Khongsai (20), who hails from Manipur, were apprehended after they surrendered before the probe agency, Deputy Commissioner of Police of South District said.

A man had on August 15 filed a complaint, saying the accused, along with others, “brutally attacked” a stray dog with bricks in Munirka village, packed the animal in a bag and fled the spot.

The act was captured on a CCTV camera, fixed on a building near the spot where the dog was killed. An FIR was registered under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, police said.

During interrogation, the accused persons revealed that they killed the dog for consumption, they said. Another accused, James, is absconding police said.

-PTI

