2 NSCN-IM cadres arrested in Manipur

NET Bureau

Two NSCN (IM) cadres have been arrested in Manipur’s Kakchig district, police said on 19th May.

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) cadres were arrested on Saturday during frisking operations at Sugunu on the banks of Manipur river, police said. Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway, an officer said.

The Centre is currently holding peace talks with NSCN-IM but the ceasefire has not been extended to Manipur and is confined to Nagaland only.

Source: The Morung Express