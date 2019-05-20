Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 21 May 2019

Northeast Today

2 NSCN-IM cadres arrested in Manipur

2 NSCN-IM cadres arrested in Manipur
May 20
12:44 2019
NET Bureau

Two NSCN (IM) cadres have been arrested in Manipur’s Kakchig district, police said on 19th May.
The National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) cadres were arrested on Saturday during frisking operations at Sugunu on the banks of Manipur river, police said. Police said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway, an officer said.
The Centre is currently holding peace talks with NSCN-IM but the ceasefire has not been extended to Manipur and is confined to Nagaland only.

Source: The Morung Express

