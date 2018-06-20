20-30 Houses for Flood-Hit People Per Constituency in Manipur

The Manipur government will build at least 20 houses in each of the 60 Assembly constituencies for people whose homes were destroyed in the recent flood, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said.

Twenty to 30 houses will be built in each Assembly constituency from the Local Area Development Fund of the legislators, the chief minister told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Imphal on Tuesday.

He was interacting with the representatives of Indian Oil Corporation who had come to donate 500 cylinders to the flood-affected people as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

More than 1.8 lakh people have been affected due to the flash floods in the state triggered by torrential rain, he said while interacting with Indian Oil Distributors’.

The flood has claimed eight lives so far, rendered 59,689 people homeless since 23,456 houses across 304 villages were affected during the pre-monsoon flood.

Describing the flash floods as “one of the worst since 1989″ with the state receiving the highest rainfall rate, the chief minister said, it had also led to massive inundation, and damaged properties.

Many people were put up at 200 relief camps across the state, he said.

-PTI