Sat, 20 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

20 Gold Biscuits in Rectums, Three Arrested in Assam

January 20
11:25 2018
CISF personnel have arrested three passengers in two airports of Assam in two days for carrying 20 gold biscuits altogether in their rectums for smuggling.

One New Delhi bound passenger was captured at the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport for carrying six gold biscuits worth Rs 30.8 lakh in his rectum, customs officials said on Friday.

Two persons from Tamil Nadu were arrested from Silchar Airport on their way to Delhi on Thursday after 14 gold biscuits weighing 2.328 kg valued at over Rs 60 lakh were recovered from their rectums.

On Friday’s case, the passenger hailing from Rajasthan was carrying the gold biscuits weighing 996 gram in his rectum, customs officials said.

He was thoroughly checked and interrogated by the CISF personnel following which he confessed that he was hiding gold in his rectum. After the gold was ejected naturally, it was handed over to the customs by CISF officials for further investigation.

Two Kolkata bound passengers were also arrested from Guwahati airport on January 14 for the same charge of hiding six gold biscuits in their rectums.

-PTI

