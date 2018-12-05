20 Shops and not 34 Were Gutted in Pasighat Fire

NET Bureau

East Siang SP Prashant Gautam, after a thorough investigation of the Pasighat fire incident which took place in one of the APMC market of the town, said that in the incident a total of 20 shops were gutted in the incident and not 34 as was reported by the DDMO after the incident on the wee hours of Monday morning.

He further informed that the timely arrival of the fire brigade prohibited from the fire to spread and thereby saving the adjoining shops.

While reviewing the preventive measures on Tuesday in the fire control station, he directed the officials to keep all vehicles on good, equipped and ready condition, especially during windy/winter season when chances of fire accident are more at Pasighat and adjoining areas.

“Firemen receive uncertain call from helpless to stop fire faster and render services taking own life in risk and therefore they must be appreciated by one and all,” said Gautam.

He assured to introduce two additional fire service lines (mobile phones) to fire control room for 24×7 service in public interest.

Breaking his silence, the SP also informed that staff strength is very less than requirement in the district.

Moreover, with limited strength, the department delivering the best services to the citizens of East Siang adding that many were also deployed in Pasighat airport and Sainik School, Niglok.

Expressing his dismay, Gautam informed that the market area police beat office had to close due to its dilapidated condition. He also informed that Rs 10 lakh was provided to RWD Pasighat but action has not been taken up on priority by the department.