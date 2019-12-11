2002 Gujarat riots: Nanavati Commission gives clean chit to Narendra Modi

NET Bureau

The Nanavati-Mehta Commission gave a clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and his ministers in the 2002 communal riots case and blamed the police for failing to control mobs at some places.

The commission’s final report was tabled in the Gujarat Assembly today, five years after it was submitted to then state chief minister Anandiben Patel.

In Godhra Train carnage case, 59 persons were burnt alive in S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express train near Godhra Railway Station on February 27, 2002. On the other hand, the communal riots that ensued in parts of Gujarat left 1,169 people dead.

The Commission was appointed by the Gujarat Government led by the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, shortly after the riots in 2002 on March 6, 2002. Initially, it was a one member commission headed by Justice (retired) K G Shah. However, following opposition by certain groups against the same, it was made a two member commission headed by Justice (retired) G T Nanavati as its chairman.

On August 5, 2004, in a significant move, the Gujarat Government had amended the Terms of Reference of the Commission and enabled it to probe the role of Chief Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers and bureaucrats in connection with the Godhra Train Burning incident and the subsequent communal riots in Gujarat. In March 2008, following the death of Justice (retired) K G Shah, Justice (Retired) Akshay Mehta was appointed as the second member of the Commission.

The Commission has already given its first report pertaining to the incident of burning the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express in which 59 Kar Sevaks were charred to death near Godhra Railway Station on February 27, 2002. The Commission had called the incident as a pre-planned conspiracy involving “some individuals”.