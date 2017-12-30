2017, a Watershed Year for NE: Jitendra Singh

2017 was a watershed year for Northeast, as in this year the region has not only witness some of the developmental initiatives but also will be remarkable in the history as a year when the Modi government took some such decisions which had been pending for decades together.

Briefing the media after releasing the North Eastern Council (NEC) wall – Calendar and Table – Calendar for year 2018, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “The 90 year old Indian Forest Act of 1927, which was a legacy of the British Raj, was amended through a decision of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a result of which Bamboo, which was defined as a Tree under the Indian Forest Act of 1927, was shifted to the category of Grass in the non-forest areas, thereby doing away with the requirement of obtaining a permit for felling of bamboo for economic use.”

He further added that this is going to be a game-changer for generations to come, by opening new avenues of job generation and entrepreneurship by allowing bamboo cultivation and bamboo use by non-farmers on non-forest land.

“Another historic decision, which is the first of its kind in independent India, was relating to 100 per cent funding by Central Government for projects in Northeast which were earlier being undertaken on the basis of Centre-State sharing in the ratio of 90:10,” he remarked.