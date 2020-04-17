Implementation of various welfare schemes in the backdrop of COVID-19 in Tawang

NET News Desk

To combat and to prevent further spread of COVID-19 Tawang district is also under complete lockdown along with rest of the state. Cooperation from the people is visible with deserted streets and markets, Schools continue to remain closed, only patients are seen to visit hospital for urgent medical requirements. The District Administration is continuing to deliver daily needs through volunteer, NGOs, by delivering the same at their doorstep.

As announced by Honble Prime minister Shri Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on 14 th of April 2020. The district Administration Tawang swung into action and all the concerned departments dealing with implementation of Various welfare schemes have been instructed to provide the benefits immediatel. The details of Coverage under various economic packages in light of COVID-19 in Tawang district as on 16 th /04/2020 is given in the table below, however the details are updated on daily basis as per the benefits being provided to the

beneficiaries.