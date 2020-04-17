Mizoram expresses gratitude to Meghalaya, urges to provide assistance to the Mizo Community

NET Web Desk

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday wrote to his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma for the efforts and help extended to late Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang, the first COVID-19 patient in Meghalaya, who died on Wednesday, from the time he was diagnosed with the virus till his burial. Expressing gratitude, Zoramthanga urged Sangma to provide assistance to Mizo community living in Meghalaya.

Zoramthanga said that a sizeable Mizo community lives in Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya that comprises of students, professionals, permanent residents and also visitors, who are stranded in the state due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

“I would like to request you to kindly extend assistance to them by way of security, food, other daily requirement and medical care,” Zoramthanga said in his letter.

He said that his government has extended all possible help to outsiders, including those from Meghalaya.

The Mizoram chief minister also thanked the residents, local leaders and Presbyterian Church of Riathsamthiah for allowing the burial of Dr Sailo”s body in their locality.

Earlier, Zoramthanga took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

Extending condolences to my respected friend Conrad, Hon'ble CM of Meghalaya, and praying for his wisdom during these trying times.

May Dr. Sailo's years of continued service to the people of Meghalaya and his respect for human life be forever etched in our hearts.

🙏🙏#Thankyou https://t.co/OnxxpUOpnZ — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) April 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mizoram branch on Thursday deeply mourned the sudden and untimely death of Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang.

In a letter addressed to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the association said Dr Sailo dedicated his whole life in the service and care of the people of Meghalaya.

Senior doctor John L Sailo Rythathiang was the founder of the state’s Bethany Hospitals, Shillong. He had tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday evening and later breathed his last on Wednesday morning, registering the first coronavirus death in Meghalaya