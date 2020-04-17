UNDP supports during Pandemic

NET News Desk

Understanding the existing challenges within the larger societal fabric due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the Airports Authority of India, NER along with UNDP has supported a community resilience drive entitled SUPPORT DURING PANDEMICS (SDP), which aims to increase the resilience of the local communities living across the vulnerable pockets of Rani, during this period of crisis through an emergency food relief drive and creating general awareness and sensitization related to COVID-19. Also, through the drive, basic psychosocial care & support is being rendered to the families of daily wage earners, children and other affected families and individuals through the medium of Art and Music by practicing the values of physical distancing.



With a target of reaching out to 1500 households around the Rani Development Block, Kamrup District within the next 20 days, the SDP drive has provided grocery kits to 219 households on 16 April 2020, with extensive support from the 175 BN CRPF, Rani.



UNDP believes and supports the fact that there is an alarming need of physical distancing and social security along with social solidarity rather than social distancing alone. AAI thereby has delegated UNDP to revive the Cottage Industry within the Block, through the networks of Anganwadi workers and mothers’ groups by developing home-based mask making units. The masks will be procured from the respective cottage units and will be distributed to the frontline workers from the health and police departments.



Press release issued by John borgoyary, Regional Head NE India UNDP