State Govt reviews Assam Cares Migrant Outreach Programme Scheme

In an effort to provide financial assistance to the people of Assam who are stranded in different parts of the country, the State Health Minister today reviewed a meeting on the implementation of the Assam Cares Migrant Outreach Programme Scheme in order to expedite the process of fund disbursement to eligible applicants who are now stranded in different states.

The Assam Government initiated the Assam Cares Migrant Outreach Programme with an attempt to register people stranded outside the state and create a database through the use of helpline numbers. Hence, the Assam government planned to launch an outreach programme to facilitate the return of students and other residents stranded outside the state owing to the lockdown with the help of a team of dedicated volunteers.

As per reports, the Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier quoted on April 13, “The Assam Cares Migrant Outreach Programme will attempt to register such people and create a database through the use of helpline numbers. The work will be carried out by more than 150 volunteers, who are students of Assam Engineering College. They are currently undergoing training through video-conferencing.”

The minister further informed that a total of 4.32 lakh call have been received so far and a total of 2.08 lakh forms have been filled up. The eligible applicants will be the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Sarma in a tweet said: “We had a detail review today on the #AssamCares Financial Outreach Scheme in order to expedite the process of fund disbursement to eligible applicants who are now stranded in different states. We have received 4.32 lakh unique calls and 2.08 lakh filled up forms so far.”