Andhra DGP thanks woman who served cold drinks to cops

NET Web Desk

After a video of a woman serving cold drinks to cops surfaced online, Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang on Saturday saluted her for the gesture towards the policemen who were doing their duty amid the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

In the video shot in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, she is seen offering two large bottles of soft drinks to the police officers who were on COVID-19 duty. When one of the police officers enquired, she tells him that she is a daily wage labourer earning Rs 3,500 per month.

As per reports, the woman who has been identified as Lokamani, works in a private school in East Godavari district earns Rs.3,500 per month.

The DGP later through a video call thanked her for the kind gesture.

According to news reports Sawang said, “Two days ago your video went viral on social media. You showed your motherly affection for the policemen on duty. The same day I asked the officers to trace you so that I can thank you. I salute you for what you have done. The government and the police are working day and night for people like you.”

DGP AP, Shri Gautam Sawang, IPS saluted the magnanimous gesture of Smt Lokamani of East Godavari District who on receiving her monthly salary of Rs.3,500 bought cold drinks for the police staff who were working in this extreme heat #Kindness #PolicingthePandemic #APpolice #COVID pic.twitter.com/3yzSPXpZYU — AP Police (@APPOLICE100) April 18, 2020

It needs to be mentioned here that DGP Gautam Sawang who originally hails from Arunachal Pradesh is an IPS Officer of Andhra cadre. Among other assignments, Sawang has also served as the Commissioner for UN Police in Liberia.