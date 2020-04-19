Arunachal CM carries out spot verification of Banderdewa check gate

NET News Desk

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today carried out spot verification of the Banderdewa check gate in Arunachal-Assam border to ensure that all point of entry into the state is fully equipped to detect any COVID-19 suspected cases.

During his visit, he reviewed the facilities and manpower availability in the check gate. He also met with the frontline health workers and police personnel posted at the point of entry. He enquired if safety kits and other facilities are being made available to all the frontline workers. He also inspected if the check gates are following safety protocols and social distancing is maintained.

Following the visit to check post, Chief Minister inspected the Arunachal Pradesh State Control Room for COVID-19 established here at Civil Secretariat to answer citizens query on the virus and to monitor activities of different agencies involved in containment of the disease.

Chief Minister later convened a meeting with the top officials of the state to discuss on strengthening the screening process at all entry points so that no suspected cases of coronavirus is made to go undetected. He also discussed to equip these checkpoints with sufficient manpower, screening kits, safety kits and other facilities. He further discussed the standard operating procedure to handle cases when a person is identified with the virus and the procedure for isolation and treatment to prevent further spread of the disease.